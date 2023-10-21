On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, Prime Video today announced the worldwide premiere date of 19 January 2024 for Indian Police Force, a seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash as a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. Promising to redefine the contours of action as a genre in the streaming space, the series will mark Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar as lead along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

“We are very proud and elated to present our ambitious series, Indian Police Force, that salutes the selfless service and relentless dedication of the Indian Police Officers. The show is a maze of intricate twists and turns, with a relentless cat-and-mouse chase. The action sequences are nothing short of a breathtaking visual treat and its well-developed characters add to the intrigue and tension to the plot. It was exciting to collaborate with Rohit Shetty who is a master of this genre.” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video. “We believe that action as a genre has a universal appeal and this show infused with Rohit Shetty’s signature action filmography will not only set a new bar, but be a complete mass entertainer.”

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez have built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

