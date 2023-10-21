comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.10.2023 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions team up for Nakhrewaalii, starring debutant Ansh Duggal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions team up for Nakhrewaalii, starring debutant Ansh Duggal

en Bollywood News Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions team up for Nakhrewaalii, starring debutant Ansh Duggal

The upcoming film will be helmed by Rahul Shanklya, who directed Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, are all set to light up the Indian film industry with their latest project, Nakhrewaalii, featuring the promising talent Ansh Duggal in the lead role.

Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions team up for Nakhrewaalii, starring debutant Ansh Duggal

Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions team up for Nakhrewaalii, starring debutant Ansh Duggal

Known for providing opportunities to emerging talent in the world of cinema, Colour Yellow Productions has chosen Ansh Duggal as the leading star of this exciting adventure, marking the beginning of a journey that guarantees to captivate audiences with its innovation and creativity. The film will be directed by Rahul Shanklya and goes on floors today. The movie will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

This film promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with audiences across India. A glimpse of the film's theme can be seen in the introductory video, which is sure to pique your interest in this romantic comedy.

Ansh Duggal, the lead actor, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true and I’m very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I’m ready to give it my all."

This film also marks the second collaboration between Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios, following their recent announcement of the Marathi franchise Jhimma 2. As production begins for Nakhrewaalii, fans and movie lovers eagerly anticipate the exciting partnership between Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios. The journey of creating Nakhrewaalii promises to be an extraordinary one, filled with creativity, entertainment, and laughter.

Colour Yellow Productions has a rich history of crafting endearing and unforgettable characters that have made a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa have achieved iconic status, and Nakhrewaalii is poised to continue this tradition.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions introduces Ansh Duggal; filmmaker expresses gratitude

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video win big at…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Can…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification