Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, are all set to light up the Indian film industry with their latest project, Nakhrewaalii, featuring the promising talent Ansh Duggal in the lead role.

Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions team up for Nakhrewaalii, starring debutant Ansh Duggal

Known for providing opportunities to emerging talent in the world of cinema, Colour Yellow Productions has chosen Ansh Duggal as the leading star of this exciting adventure, marking the beginning of a journey that guarantees to captivate audiences with its innovation and creativity. The film will be directed by Rahul Shanklya and goes on floors today. The movie will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

This film promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with audiences across India. A glimpse of the film's theme can be seen in the introductory video, which is sure to pique your interest in this romantic comedy.

Ansh Duggal, the lead actor, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true and I’m very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I’m ready to give it my all."

This film also marks the second collaboration between Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios, following their recent announcement of the Marathi franchise Jhimma 2. As production begins for Nakhrewaalii, fans and movie lovers eagerly anticipate the exciting partnership between Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios. The journey of creating Nakhrewaalii promises to be an extraordinary one, filled with creativity, entertainment, and laughter.

Colour Yellow Productions has a rich history of crafting endearing and unforgettable characters that have made a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa have achieved iconic status, and Nakhrewaalii is poised to continue this tradition.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions introduces Ansh Duggal; filmmaker expresses gratitude

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.