Armaan Malik, who has garnered immense acclaim with his music over the years, has established himself as one of the most talented names in the global music scene. The singer-songwriter shared an exciting update with his fans today, officially announcing his highly-anticipated second album Only Just Begun. This release comes nine years after his debut album, Armaan, which made its mark in 2014.

Announcing the same, Armaan Malik said, "I am proud to announce ‘Only Just Begun’ my sophomore album. It's more than just a collection of 8 songs; it's a piece of my heart and soul. This project is extremely special because it's my first full-length studio album after a whole 9 years and I've poured my experiences, emotions, and creativity all into it. For my fans - expect a musical journey filled with diversity, evolution, and a fresh perspective. It's a reflection of who I am today and an exciting new chapter in my musical career. It’s my musical rebirth."

Revealing "Only Just Begun," my long-awaited second album! It's incredible to think that, after a whole nine years, I'm finally launching a full-fledged album! This feels like my artistic rebirth, and I couldn't be more thrilled with any other creation in my journey so far.… pic.twitter.com/xncqik76cV — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) October 20, 2023

“The album has already had two lead singles out 'Sun Maahi' and 'Kasam Se', and both have done incredibly well. I look forward to dropping the entire album on October 26th. Subsequent to that, there will be lots of new content and visual pieces that will go live to enhance the overall album experience for all my fans!”

The highly awaited album comprises a total of eight songs, including 'Only Just Begun,' 'Mere Khayaalon Mein,' 'Kasam Se,' 'Humnawa,' 'Door Chalein Kahin,' 'Marne Se Pehle,' 'Sun Maahi,' and 'TMMT - Tu Meri Mai Tera.' The composition is credited to Armaan Malik, with production helmed by Amaal Mallik, and further enhanced by various creative collaborations.

The global release of Only Just Begun is slated for October 26, 2023.

