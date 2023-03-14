On the occasion of his 49th birthday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty inaugurated a new police station in Juhu as a mark of his respect for the Mumbai Police.

With films like the Singham series, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has indeed mastered the art of bringing larger-than-life cop stories to the big screen. Besides the big screen, Rohit has consistently acted as a vocal supporter of the nation's police force. On multiple occasions, he has been snapped by the police. The director has once again done something special for the police on his 49th birthday, which is today. On March 14, he inaugurated a new police station in Juhu Beach, Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty inaugurates new police station in Juhu on his 49th birthday; see pics

In the images from the event floating on the internet, Rohit can be seen with Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar. In fact, Shetty has also, reportedly, contributed towards the making of the police station as a mark of respect to the Mumbai Police. In the photos, the birthday boy can be seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with beige-coloured pants, a dark green shirt, along with a pair of sneakers. He can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and a teeka on his forehead.

On the professional front, Rohit is currently working on his OTT debut series Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Apart from this, numerous media reports have speculated that he will soon start working on Singham 3. However, it is worth mentioning here that the filmmaker has not made any official announcement to confirm the news, as of now.

Speaking of Singham 3, a source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “It is an entire cop universe, and like the Marvel Universe where films featured cameos by other members, Singham Again will also feature cameos. Like in Simmba where both Ajay and Akshay made cameos, albeit in the post-credits, and later in Sooryavanshi where Ranveer and Ajay were seen, Singham Again will also feature Akshay and Ranveer.”

