Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, well known for playing Khopri in the television series Nukkad passed away at the age 71. Over the course of his 38-year acting career, he appeared in numerous TV episodes and movies. The actor moved to the USA and worked as a Java coder after taking a brief hiatus from show business. When the recession hit in 2008, he returned to India and pursued his first love, acting. He went back, performed in two Gujarati plays, and became well-known for the role he played in Salman Khan's movie Jai Ho. Sameer was admitted to M M Hospital, Borivali where he breathed his last. As per the reports, today at 10:30 a.m., at Babhai Naka Crematorium in Borivali, will be Sameer's funeral.

Ganesh Khakhar, Sameer's cousin, stated in an exclusive interview with ETimes that his death was caused by multiple organ failure. He stated, “He was suffering from respiratory issues, then he went to sleep and went unconscious. We called the doctor and he suggested that we admit him in the hospital. His heart was not working properly and had urinatory issues too. He was kept on ventilator, gradually he collapsed at 4:30am this morning.”

In a 2021 interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had expressed enthusiasm about acting in front of the camera again, but confessed that he's a bit old-school in his approach and can't sell himself. He said, “I don’t want to sound sad and say I am not satisfied with how things are at the moment. However, I am really hoping that the quantum of work I am looking for, comes my way. I am eager to get in front of the camera, and can only wish to get some good offers this year.”

He further added, “One cannot become a good actor by running around asking for work. I am also a little old school, and cannot sell myself. I don’t understand how to market. I am sure people who know me and my work will reach out when they have something for me.”

The actor worked in both the film and television sectors. In addition to Nukkad, Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat, he has worked on several important television programmes. He was last seen in Sanjivani which starred Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna.

