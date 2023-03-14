Mohammad Nazim Khilji is a very well-known actor in the world of television as well as in the Punjabi film industry. While he became an Indian TV star as Ahem Parag Modi in Star Plus's popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the actor will be seen in the Punjabi film industry yet again after seven years. Nazim, who was last seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, has returned to the Punjabi film industry and has already kicked off his first project with Munda Rockstar.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim does a comeback in Punjabi films with Munda Rockstar

Mohammad Nazim took to Instagram to share the news of his show Tere Mera Saath Rahe going off air. After that, fans have been eagerly awaiting his announcement about his next project. They were in for a treat, when recently he took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a series picture from the Mahurat of his upcoming Punjabi movie Munda Rockstar in which he will be seen portraying the lead character. He captioned the post saying, “No, this is not the beginning of a new chapter in my life; this is the beginning of a new FILM! And there’s nothing like the feeling of starting something new.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Nazim Khilji (@khilji_nazim)



Mohammad Nazim will be seen on the big screen after Big Daddy which released in 2017, and now after a break, Nazim is all set to bounce back in an interesting character in his upcoming film. While fans are eager to know more about the film and also about the role Nazim will be essaying, he has maintained silence on the same.

For the unversed, Nazim started his career with Indian television. He played a small role in the Star Plus show Shaurya and Suhani, a period drama featuring Saurabh Pandey and Sriti Jha. He later gained fame as Ahem Modi and essayed the character for seven years in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Coming to his Punjabi films, Nazim marked his debut in the industry with the film Plot No. 666 in 2015.

