After the first two instalments turning out to be successful, there is keen interest for the third part of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again. The franchise revolves around the adventures of the super cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn. The makers yesterday revealed that the film will be going on floors in July 2023 and release during Diwali 2024.

By opting for this release date, Singham Again will now be clashing with the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers of the third film in the horror comedy franchise revealed the release date for the film earlier this month. Kartik shared an announcement video of the film on social media where he appeared as his character Rooh Baba. He captioned it, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

The first two instalments of Singham saw Devgn’s Bajirao Singham pitted against local gangsters. But it seems that the stakes are higher for him in Singham Again. When the character appeared in a cameo in Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, he hinted that he will be battling against terrorists in the next instalment of Singham.

For the unversed, the first film Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 was directed by Priyadarshan and it starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. But for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers roped in Anees Bazmee and Kartik as director and actor respectively. They will don the same roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

