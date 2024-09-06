Sonali Singh, the CEO of Ripple Effect Studios and the force behind the global success of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, has been named in Billboard's prestigious Women of the Year list. Recognized for her contributions to the music industry, Singh’s leadership not only shaped Dosanjh's career but also transformed the landscape for Punjabi music on a global scale.

Billboard celebrated Singh's remarkable journey, stating: “When it comes to the career of superstar Punjabi musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh, Sonali Singh is there every step of the way – from management to business, A&R to tour management. Together, they made history this year. Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour was the largest North American tour from a Punjabi music artist, including a reported 215,000 attendees and a gross of more than $27 million USD. That North American leg opened and closed with massive stadium shows in Vancouver and Toronto, with the former becoming the biggest ever Punjabi concert outside of India. While staying involved in every aspect of the performances, Singh and Dosanjh were never afraid to dream big, and it paid off in a big way.”

Sonali Singh has shown a unique ability to navigate the complexities of the music and entertainment industries. Her work with Dosanjh, including the historic Dil-Luminati tour, shows her ability to push boundaries and redefine success for South Asian artists worldwide.

Singh told Billboard, “It’s important to trust your talent and your dreams even when it feels like the world isn’t on your side, to lift each other up to create real change. Always be true to yourself. It’s easy to get caught up in what others think we should be, but our real power comes from being authentic. Your voice, your story, and your vision are what make you unique – don’t be afraid to share them with the world… Together, we’re not just making music – we’re reshaping the entire industry.”

Expressing her gratitude, Sonali Singh said, “I am truly grateful for this incredible recognition, beyond anything I could have imagined. It feels surreal to receive such a prestigious honor. None of this would have been possible without my best friend and incredible human, Diljit Dosanjh. Being a global manager is only possible because I had the privilege of working alongside a global artist of the decade. As I always say, everything I could do is because of you! Thank you for putting your trust in me.”

