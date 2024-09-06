Raveena Tandon has expressed her shock and outrage over the violent mob assault of 15-year-old Utsav Mondal inside a police station in Bangladesh.

Raveena Tandon has expressed her shock over the violent assault of 15-year-old Utsav Mondal by a mob inside a police station in Bangladesh. The incident took place in the Sonadanga area of Khulna after Mondal was accused of posting allegedly offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad on social media. Although initial reports suggested that the boy had died from his injuries, Khulna Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner (South), Mohammad Tajul Islam, later clarified to India Today that the boy is alive and receiving medical care.

Raveena Tandon condemns brutal assault of teenager in Bangladesh

Raveena shared her reaction over the issue on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Heartbreaking . This world is going back to the dark medievial ages ….”

Heartbreaking . This world is going back to the dark medievial ages …. https://t.co/yd5tn8tTYo — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 6, 2024

Raveena Tandon had previously decried violence against minorities in Bangladesh, which is currently experiencing a crisis. She had written, “I express my solidarity with the victims and call for an immediate end to this violence. It is essential that Global leaders and influencers, especially from India, speak out against these atrocities and work together to protect the rights and dignity of all people. We must not remain silent in the face of such suffering.”

Around 11:45 PM, a group of local madrasa students brought 15-year-old Utsav Mondal to the police station, accusing him of posting "objectionable comments" about Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. As news spread, tensions escalated, with more students and Imam Association members gathering outside the station, demanding harsh punishment for Mondal.

Mohammad Tajul Islam reported that the students initially sought to have Utsav judged by their own laws, even calling for his execution. Despite the deputy commissioner's assurances that legal proceedings would follow, the protesters remained unsatisfied. By evening, the crowd grew to nearly a thousand, intensifying the situation.

A false report circulated via a mosque loudspeaker claiming Utsav had been lynched briefly dispersed the crowd. However, once it was clear he was still alive and in police custody, tensions surged again, with the mob demanding Utsav be handed over.

By midnight, the situation had deteriorated significantly. Despite the presence of police, army, and navy personnel, the mob overran the police station and violently attacked Utsav in front of them.

Utsav, who was critically injured, was eventually rescued by army personnel and taken to a medical facility. Authorities confirmed on Thursday morning that he is being treated at an army hospital and is now in stable condition. A blasphemy case has been filed against him, and the police have pledged to take the necessary legal steps.

