The Delhi court recently ruled in favour of the Bhatts and issued an interim injunction preventing other production houses to use ‘Aashiqui’ in their title.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt moved the court over the title of Aashiqui despite having copyright over the name. While the Delhi court passed a judgement in favour of the production house, Vishesh decided to share the reason behind taking legal action, albeit he owned the trademark for the title. The producer asserted that he wanted to ensure that the name is never used in the wrong context, not only by other producers but also by the media.

Vishesh Bhatt reveals the reason behind approaching court over Aashiqui title feud; says, “We were very worried about ‘Aashiqui’ being misused”

Vishesh Bhatt opened up about the threat of losing the essence of the title when media abuzzed with reports about another film using a similar title. The producer told India Today in an interaction, "There were a lot of unsolicited people, the wrong kind of people across the country and everywhere, who are misusing the brand 'Aashiqui' for a period of time." He went on to add, "It just continued and we issued a couple of public notices also. There was a lot of turmoil and fake news going on, even in the media, who were picking up the fake news and publishing it as true without confirmation from us. As responsible people, we didn't want 'Aashiqui', which is a brand that belongs to the people of India, to be misused by certain groups or irresponsible people to spread things. So, we put public notices early on and inform the public and media at large."

"But in the world we are living in today, fake news and misinformation is carried faster, as legitimate. And we were very worried about 'Aashiqui' being misused. Hence, the only hook left was to get something as strong and powerful as a court judgement, which says that the word 'Aashiqui' cannot be misused, essentially by anybody if it particularly doesn't involve us," he concluded.

For the unversed, the feud started when certain reports claimed that T-Series is making the third instalment of Aashiqui with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead. However, the production house maintained that even though it is a romantic drama, it doesn’t have any connection to the Aashiqui series.

Speaking of the romantic drama franchise, Aashiqui released in 1990 featuring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead and about two decades later, the sequel for the film witnessed Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor presenting another heart-touching story of star-crossed lovers.

