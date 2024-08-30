comscore
Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against Land Rover over allegedly faulty vehicle: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against Land Rover over allegedly faulty vehicle: Report

en Bollywood News Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against Land Rover over allegedly faulty vehicle: Report

Bollywood actress Rimi Sen claims mental harassment and seeks compensation for repeated issues with her luxury car.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rimi Sen has taken legal action against car manufacturer Land Rover, seeking Rs 50 crores in compensation for what she describes as a "faulty" vehicle, according to a report by NDTV. The actor, who purchased the luxury car for Rs 92 lakh in 2020, alleges that the vehicle has caused her significant distress due to persistent defects and inadequate repairs.

Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against Land Rover over allegedly faulty vehicle: Report

Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against Land Rover over allegedly faulty vehicle: Report

Issues with the Vehicle and Dealer Response

According to Rimi Sen’s complaint, the car was purchased from Satish Motors Pvt. Ltd., an authorised dealer for Jaguar Land Rover, and came with a warranty valid until January 2023. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns meant the car was seldom used until restrictions were lifted. Once she began using the vehicle regularly, Sen claims she encountered multiple defects, including problems with the sunroof, sound system, and rear-end camera.

One of the most significant incidents occurred on August 25, 2022, when the allegedly malfunctioning rear-end camera led to a collision with a pillar. Despite reporting these issues to the dealer, Sen contends that her complaints were not taken seriously. She was reportedly asked to provide evidence of the defects before any action would be taken, leading to a cycle of repairs where one issue was supposedly fixed only for another to emerge.

Claims of Manufacturing and Maintenance Defects

In her legal notice, Rimi Sen asserted that the car is defective not only in its manufacturing but also in its subsequent maintenance by the authorized dealer. She claims the vehicle has been sent for repairs over ten times, yet the issues persist. This, she argues, has caused her considerable mental harassment and inconvenience.

As a result, Sen is demanding Rs 50 crores in compensation for the distress she has endured, along with an additional Rs 10 lakh to cover her legal expenses. She is also seeking the replacement of the defective vehicle.

Also Read: Dhoom actress Rimi Sen returns to limelight as she opens up about her ‘fillers and Botox’ treatment; says, “I will think about facelifts after I cross the age of 50”

