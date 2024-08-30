Ali Abbas Zafar is reuniting with Yash Raj Films (YRF), where he began his career, to direct multiple original theatrical projects under the guidance of his mentor Aditya Chopra.

Ali Abbas Zafar is an acclaimed Indian filmmaker known for his successful collaborations with Yash Raj Films. His notable works include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, Gunday and Tiger Zinda Hai. Renowned for his commercial hits and engaging storytelling, Zafar has gained recognition for his ability to blend mass appeal with strong narratives.

Zafar is now returning to Yash Raj Films to collaborate and direct multiple original theatrical projects under his mentor Aditya Chopra’s banner.

“Ali Abbas Zafar is a film-maker who has gone on to make huge hit films at YRF like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, Gunday and Tiger Zinda Hai. So, this is an exciting development because Ali is technically returning to his alma mater,” said a trade source.

“We are sure Ali will scale greater heights as he creatively collaborates with Aditya Chopra on multiple big budget tentpole projects for YRF. The two haven’t yet locked the projects that Ali will now direct at YRF. But we can confirm that these will be original theatrical projects. So, now there is massive anticipation to see what fresh films will be made by Ali at YRF,” the source adds.

