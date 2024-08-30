Kangana Ranaut has recently voiced concerns about her upcoming film, Emergency. The actress revealed that the movie has not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In an interview with IANS, Kangana claimed that while the film was initially cleared by the censor, it was later denied the final certificate due to what she describes as "a lot of drama."

Kangana Ranaut claims Emergency DENIED certification by CBFC amid ban calls: “I am determined to even go to court to protect my film”

Kangana expressed her frustration, stating, "There are a lot of issues with the censor as well. I was very confident that I got the certification. But now they are not giving me my certificate." She suggested that the CBFC has become hesitant, possibly due to external pressures, and warned that she is ready to go to court to ensure her film's release.

Ban Calls and Controversies Surrounding Emergency

The challenges surrounding Emergency extend beyond certification issues. The film has been facing calls for a ban, particularly in Telangana. A delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, has accused the film of portraying the Sikh community as terrorists and anti-nationals. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have also demanded an immediate ban, alleging that the film attempts to "character assassinate" Sikhs.

Kangana addressed these controversies, while speaking about the importance of preserving historical accuracy. "We have to show history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house… Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it… Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history," she remarked.

Kangana's Determination to Defend Her Film

Despite the obstacles, Kangana remains steadfast in her commitment to release Emergency on schedule. She expressed her determination to fight for her film's right to be seen, even if it means taking legal action. "I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual," she asserted.

Kangana also addressed concerns about creative liberty, stating, "If they are going to suppress the voice of an artist and my creative liberty… Some people have wielded their guns, and we are not afraid of guns."

Emergency is a political drama that Kangana Ranaut announced in 2021. However, she clarified that the film is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi, despite the central role of the former Prime Minister in the storyline. Kangana not only plays the lead role but also directs the film. The cast includes notable actors such as Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade, with the late Satish Kaushik appearing as Jagjivan Ram, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India. It is scheduled to release on September 6.

