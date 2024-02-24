The pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, are all set to kick off in March 2024. The wedding festivities will be taking place from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It will be a star-studded affair with the presence of renowned figures from the entertainment industry. Amongst the biggies include international icons like Rihanna and magician David Blaine, while homegrown talents including Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will be serenading the guests!

Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul set to perform at Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding: Reports

It does not stop here. The biggest of the names from the world of business are invited. Morgan Stanley, CEO of Ted Pick, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc’s CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild have also been invited.

Reports reveal that the invites have gone to Nitin Nohria, Former Dean, Harvard Business School; Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairperson, Saudi Aramco; Vivi Nevo, Founder, NV Investments; Dr Brian Levine, Founding Partner, CCRM New York; Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO, Sony; Joe Bae, CEO, KKR & Co.; Mark Carney, Chairman, Brookfield Asset Management; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO & MD, Mubadala; Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc; Anuj Ranjan, Managing Partner, Brookfield; Bill Ford, Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic; Carlos Slim, Investor; Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics; Howard Marks, Co-founder, Oaktree Capital Management; James Dinan, Founder, York Capital Management; and Richard Hilton, Chairman, Hilton & Hyland.

Recently, the wedding invitation was leaked on social media which read, “We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grass-root refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a bustling green community flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.