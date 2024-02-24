Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana embarked on a spiritual journey late last night, visiting the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Following the footsteps of many notable figures, Khurrana paid his respects to Lord Mahakal through the Silver Gate, offering prayers and seeking blessings.

Accompanied by his staff, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor displayed sincere devotion throughout his visit. He performed a puja and archana ceremony conducted by esteemed priests Dinesh Guru and Pandit Ram Guru. The sacred rituals took place within the temple's Silver Gate, a significant entrance for VIP devotees.

The 39-year-old actor’s spiritual quest extended beyond the puja, as he found solace in meditation at the Nandi Hall. His entire staff joined him in this act of devotion, receiving tilak and adorning scarves inscribed with the powerful mantra "Jai Shree Mahakal."

Adding a touch of tradition to his experience, the Bala actor followed the custom of whispering his desires into the ear of the mighty Nandi statue. For the unversed, this act believed to bring them closer to Lord Shiva, is a cherished ritual for many devotees visiting the Mahakal Temple.

Speaking of the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in the sequel of Dream Girl, opposite Ananya Panday. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raj, and Manjot Singh, among many others. Despite the successful run of Gadar 2, which was released two weeks before Dream Girl 2 hit the theatres, the film managed to attract footfalls.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, the actor has not officially announced his forthcoming films. Reportedly, he will be seen playing the lead in the biopic of India’s legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Besides this, he also has a film backed by Maddock Films in his kitty.

