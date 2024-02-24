Sonam Kapoor will now shed her insights on the bourgeoning fashion and luxury market of India. She will speak at a prestigious and one-of-a-kind luxury summit that will also feature Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad (of Vadodara) & Princess Gauravi Kumari from Jaipur!

Sonam Kapoor, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Princess Gauravi Kumari to discuss luxury and fashion market of India

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion and luxury icon. She has brought fashion into focus in India and her towering impact and equity with all major global fashion & luxury brands has been acknowledged by international media over and over again!

Recently, according to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023!

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for two tent pole projects, details of which are set to be announced soon. She will be seen in Battle Of Bittora.

