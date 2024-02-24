comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.02.2024 | 12:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sonam Kapoor, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Princess Gauravi Kumari to discuss luxury and fashion market of India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonam Kapoor, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Princess Gauravi Kumari to discuss luxury and fashion market of India

en Bollywood News Sonam Kapoor, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Princess Gauravi Kumari to discuss luxury and fashion market of India

She will speak at a prestigious and one-of-a-kind luxury summit.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sonam Kapoor will now shed her insights on the bourgeoning fashion and luxury market of India. She will speak at a prestigious and one-of-a-kind luxury summit that will also feature Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad (of Vadodara) & Princess Gauravi Kumari from Jaipur!

Sonam Kapoor, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Princess Gauravi Kumari to discuss luxury and fashion market of India

Sonam Kapoor, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Princess Gauravi Kumari to discuss luxury and fashion market of India

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion and luxury icon. She has brought fashion into focus in India and her towering impact and equity with all major global fashion & luxury brands has been acknowledged by international media over and over again!

Recently, according to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023!

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for two tent pole projects, details of which are set to be announced soon. She will be seen in Battle Of Bittora.

ALSO READ: Inside Sonam Kapoor’s majestic Rs. 173 crore bungalow in Delhi with exquisite architecture and magnificent grandeur, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Anu Aggarwal reveals that she was…

Crew: Teaser of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan,…

Kiara Advani speaks on bagging Don 3: "I was…

JP Dutta gets conferred with the Maharashtra…

Yodha song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ featuring…

T-Series DENIES rumors of Baseraa remake;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification