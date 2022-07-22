Headline Title: Ricky Martin, speaks out after his nephew’s claims that they had an incestuous relationship were dismissed in court Thursday.

Ricky Martin speaks out for the first time after incest and harassment case filed by his nephew is dismissed – “I was victim of a lie”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Puerto Rican singer said he was not allowed to address the claims made against him due to legal procedures in a video message where he expressed relief over the case’s dismissal, adding that his priority is to heal. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law … obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” Martin said in the clip.

He continued, "Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody." While Martin, who has denied the allegations against him since they surfaced earlier this month, did not identify his accuser, the Spanish media outlet Marca previously reported it to be his nephew Eric Martin, the son of his brother.

"To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else." His priority now is "to heal," adding, "And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage," said the singer. "I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best.

He concluded, “Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light." The star's legal drama began when a restraining order against him was granted under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

His nephew reportedly alleged that he and Martin had had a romantic relationship, and additional reports indicated that the singer could face 50 years in prison if convicted. "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Marty Singer, attorney for the singer, said in a statement.

As per the report, during a court appearance in Puerto Rico Thursday, Ricky Martin's nephew dropped the allegations against him, effectively ending the case. The singer issued a statement through his local attorneys following the development. "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court," attorneys Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana said.

Also Read: Ricky Martin denies ‘untrue’ and ‘disgusting’ allegations of having incestuous relationship with his nephew

