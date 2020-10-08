Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.10.2020 | 9:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Richa Chadha shares copy of Court order where Payal Ghosh’s lawyer states his client will apologise and withdraw her statement  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In September, actor Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh after the latter mentioned her name when she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The Bombay High Court heard the matter on Wednesday where Ghosh's lawyer said that his client is willing to apologise and withdraw her statement. However, Payal Ghosh on Twitter said that she will not apologise to anyone. 

Richa Chadha shares copy of Court order where Payal Ghosh's lawyer states she will apologise and withdraw her statement  

After Payal Ghosh denied to apologize, on Thursday, Richa Chadha shared screenshots of the court order highlighting the points where Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that his client is willing to apologise and withdraw her statement. Sharing the screenshots, Chadha wrote, "Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice ! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website. Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order."


“Mr Satpute representing defendant no. 1 states on instructions that defendant no. 1 never intended to defame anyone and that his client is desirous of withdrawing her statements pertaining to the plaintiff. Mr Satpute states that the defendant no. 1 will also tender an unconditional apology,” read a part of the order issued by the Bombay HC. 

The order also included the part where Kamaal R Khan's lawyer Mr Gadkari requested more time to file a reply as his client was not in the country. The lawyer stated that his client has "no intention repeating his tweets" and that he "will not make any similar remarks".

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha as promised in court by her lawyer, says ‘I didn’t defame anyone, said what Anurag Kashyap told me’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha…

“She is ready to tender an apology and…

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

Shabana Azmi feels Kangana Ranaut fears the…

‘Staggered show timings, use of Arogya Setu…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification