Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.10.2020 | 12:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha as promised in court by her lawyer, says ‘I didn’t defame anyone, said what Anurag Kashyap told me’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In September, actor Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh after the latter had mentioned her name when she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The hearing took place before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, October. Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told the court that his client has agreed to apologise and withdraw her statement. But, later in the day, she backtracked and stated on Twitter that she won’t apologise.

Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha as promised in court by her lawyer, says ‘I didn’t defame anyone, said what Anurag Kashyap told me’

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I have nothing to do wd Ms. Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other, shoulder to shoulder. I don’t want any unintentional harassment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want to 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Let's make d world c his true face.”

“I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry,” she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Advocate Nitin Satpute earlier said in the court, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.”

Richa Chadha filed the case against Payal Ghosh, a news channel, and Kamaal R Khan. She has also sought Rs 1.1 crore in damages.

ALSO READ: “She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement,” Payal Ghosh’s lawyer tells the court responding to Richa Chadha’s defamation suit

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“She is ready to tender an apology and…

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

Shabana Azmi feels Kangana Ranaut fears the…

‘Staggered show timings, use of Arogya Setu…

Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand passes away…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification