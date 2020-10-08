In September, actor Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh after the latter had mentioned her name when she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The hearing took place before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, October. Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told the court that his client has agreed to apologise and withdraw her statement. But, later in the day, she backtracked and stated on Twitter that she won’t apologise.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I have nothing to do wd Ms. Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other, shoulder to shoulder. I don’t want any unintentional harassment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want to 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Let's make d world c his true face.”

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

no Payal ghosh did not defame her.. it was what Mr. Kashyap said about her, still want to blow It out of proportion, GIRL? https://t.co/FZqEgJWYPJ — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

“I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry,” she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Advocate Nitin Satpute earlier said in the court, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.”

Richa Chadha filed the case against Payal Ghosh, a news channel, and Kamaal R Khan. She has also sought Rs 1.1 crore in damages.

