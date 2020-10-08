On Thursday, actress and model Sana Khan took to her social media handle to announce that she has decided to quit showbiz and will be living to serve humanity henceforth. The actress shared an elaborate post explaining why she has decided to do this. Sana Khan is popularly known for her performance in the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho and as a contestant in Bigg Boss 6.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Brothers and sisters! Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?,” she wrote.

“Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?,” she added contemplating life and death.



“When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it. regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” Sana added.

“Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regard to any showbiz work henceforth,” Khan concluded.

Sana Khan made her acting debut in 2005 with the Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society and went on to appear in several films in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. She also participated in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Fear Factor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan reveals Melvin Louis asked her to return gifts he gave her

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.