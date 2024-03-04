Actors such as Richa Chadha, Vir Das and Dulquer Salmaan condemned the gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand.

The recent gang rape incident involving a Spanish woman on a bike tour with her husband has sent shockwaves across the nation. On Friday night, the couple fell victim to a heinous crime allegedly perpetrated by seven individuals in Kurmahat village, Dumka district, Jharkhand. Reacting to this horrific incident, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha took to Instagram to express her outrage, denouncing the treatment of foreigners in India and lamenting the state of society.

Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Vir Das REACT to Spanish woman’s gang-rape in Jharkhand: “Shame on our rotten society”

"Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society," Chadha wrote in her Instagram post. Joining the chorus of condemnation, actor Dulquer Salmaan expressed his distress over the incident, sharing a video made by the victim's husband on his Instagram stories. Salmaan expressed solidarity with the couple.

"Crushed to hear about this! You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere," Salmaan wrote, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for societal change.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada also weighed in on the issue, criticising the lack of empathy and accountability in Indian society. Referring to previous instances of harassment faced by foreign nationals in the country, Sripada shed light on the importance of acknowledging the problem and implementing effective measures to ensure safety for all.

"It is well known by now how men in India ogle at and harass foreign nationals and women. Aththi Devo Bhava and Beti Bachao are mere slogans," Sripada remarked, underscoring the gap between rhetoric and action in addressing gender-based violence.

Comedian-turned-actor Vir Das also expressed his views on the matter and wrote on X, “The 7 men responsible for Jharkhand need to be found and given the strictest punishment the law can provide. A shameful act that we MUST show will not be tolerated.”

According to reports, the assailants not only subjected the couple to a brutal assault but also robbed them of cash and other belongings when they resisted. Reportedly, the authorities detained three of the accused in connection with the case.

