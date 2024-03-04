It seems like he is on the verge of signing an action thriller with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, which apparently will go on floors soon.

In 2023, Ranveer Singh's stellar portrayal in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned him widespread praise. As he steps into 2024, the actor is poised for an exciting lineup. Beginning with Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated Singham Again, followed by Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, and then Basil Joseph's Shaktimaan. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Baiju Bawra. However, it seems like he is on the verge of signing an action thriller with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, which apparently will go on floors soon.

Ranveer Singh in talks for big-budget action thriller with Aditya Dhar? Here’s what we know

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source said, “After URI: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar has been looking to create something special and is finally set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller led by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies and will see Ranveer in a completely new avatar – it’s a real, heroic, and larger-than-life world. Ranveer and Aditya have met 4 to 5 times over the last 3 weeks and the paperwork is expected to be locked shortly.”

“It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar’s world in the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his calendar and put the Aditya Dhar film on priority. While Don 3 and Shaktimaan have been in the planning stage for a while now, the Aditya Dhar film has just came together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh,” the source added.

Now, his calendar has been revised with Bhansali’s project being put on the backburner and him wrapping Singham Again by April 2024. “The revised work calendar for Ranveer Singh now is – Aditya Dhar’s next by May 2024, followed by Don 3 from August/September 2024, and Shaktimaan from May/June 2025,” the source revealed. He is expected to do the paperwork soon.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others, during Independence Day 2024 weekend.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.