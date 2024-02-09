Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced that they are expecting their first child, bringing joy and excitement to their fans and well-wishers. The couple confirmed the news through a heartwarming post shared on social media, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first baby; see post

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who tied the knot in 2021 after a long courtship, expressed their happiness and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their little bundle of joy. They took to Instagram to share an adorable image with a simple equation, “1 + 1 = 3,” accompanied by the caption, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Their journey to parenthood follows a love story that began on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. The actors, who have been legally married since 2020, celebrated their union with grand festivities in October 2022, hosting a lavish reception in Mumbai attended by close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

While awaiting the arrival of their little one, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal continue to shine in their respective careers. Richa is set to dazzle audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Netflix film, Heeramandi, alongside an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, slated for release in 2024. On the other hand, Ali Fazal is gearing up for his roles in the much-awaited Mirzapur 3 and Metro In…Dino.

