Udita Goswami recently completed 20 years as an actor in the film industry – her debut film Paap celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 30. However, she’s now a full-time DJ and today, she celebrates her birthday. Bollywood Hungama spoke to her exclusively recently and she opened up about her birthday plans.

Udita Goswami’s birthday EXCLUSIVE: Actress-turned-DJ to throw a retro-themed bash; speaks highly of Mohit Suri’s film with YRF: “It would be better than Aashiqui 2. It’ll be the most amazing, EPIC love story ever”

Udita Goswami excitedly told us, “I never throw any lavish birthday parties. In the last few years, we haven’t celebrated much because of COVID. But tomorrow, we are going to have a retro-themed bash! It’s going to be quite cool. Everyone is going to be dressed up in retro dresses. It could be of any era – 80s, 90s etc. Someone is dressing up as Parveen Babi while someone is going to dress up as Govinda.”

And what’s her dress going to be like? Udita replied, “I am dressing up in a simple way, as a hippie, because I am very practical in my approach. I’ll have to do a lot of running around. Hence, I am going to dress up in a casual outfit.”

Udita Goswami previously spoke about how she was never cut for films. However, she added, “One good thing happened by getting into films. I did Paap (2004) for Pooja Bhatt and because of her, I met my husband Mohit (Mohit Suri; with whom she worked in her second film, Zeher). Thanks to him, I have two beautiful children. So, the movie career led to something so magical. It shaped my life in a way I never imagined.”

Mohit Suri, too, is on a high right now. As per recent developments, he’s directing a love story for Yash Raj Films (YRF). Udita termed the project “very exciting” and also revealed, “I can tell you that it would be better than Aashiqui 2 (2013). It’ll be the most amazing, epic love story ever! The script is too good!”

