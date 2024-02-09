Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Verma on Tuesday.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house co-founded by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has announced the departure of its Chief Operating Officer, Gaurav Verma.

On February 7th, Red Chillies released an official statement confirming Verma's exit, effective January 31, 2024. "Gaurav Verma, after nine years of service with Red Chillies, has decided to explore other opportunities. The company wishes him the best in his pursuits and endeavors," the statement read.

Verma had served as COO for Red Chillies for nine years, contributing significantly to the company's operations. He brought over a decade of experience in film distribution role and played a key part in several productions. This includes major upcoming films like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Dunki, as well as critically acclaimed features like Darlings and Love Hostel in 2022.

While details regarding Verma's future endeavors remain unknown, Red Chillies continues its operations with upcoming projects. Red Chillies recently released Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The ensemble cast includes Shah Rukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Their next project, the crime thriller Bhakshak starring Bhumi Pednekar, premiered on Netflix today, February 9. The film is said to be inspired by true events. As Bhakshak is Gaurav's last project at Red Chillies Enetertainmet, he took to his social media handle and penned a note for the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer. He wrote, "It's been a long and roller coaster journey, but with the help of an amazing team and some dedicated souls, we were able to bring this story to life. It's a special film that I hope will find a place in your heart."

