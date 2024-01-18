Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fly off to the US for world premiere of debut production Girls Will Be Girls at Sundance Film Festival

Actors and now producers, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to present their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. The film, which is also in contention in the World Dramatic Cinema category, promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative. Richa and Ali have eagerly left for Park City, Utah, in the United States, ready to showcase their labour of love on an international stage. The date set for this moment and the world premiere is 20th January. Girls Will Be Girls is a joint venture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production houses - Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, unfolds a gripping tale set in a boarding school nestled in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. The storyline follows the rebellious awakening of a 16-year-old girl played by Preeti Panigrahi, intricately woven with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experience portrayed by the talented Kani Kusruti. The film also stars Jitin Gulati and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivatol roles.

Richa Chadha expresses her excitement, saying, "Getting through in such a competitive cinema festival is itself a big deal. I have high hopes from Shuchi as a director and the rank newcomers as actors. Kani, the world has witnessed her brilliance again in 'Killer Soup'. I feel blessed”.

Ali Fazal adds, "As new founders, we’re exploring new worlds through new stories, Sundanc happens to be the greatest step one into the next worlds to be discovered by us hopefully soon. I am thrilled that we get to share our creations with the world. Also very glad to be blessed with such an amazing jury on the world competition that’s gona watch Girls Will Be Girls”.

