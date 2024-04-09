Netflix unveiled the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India —visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Offering a spectacular glimpse into the world of Heeramandi, the show is set to captivate audiences from May 1 on Netflix.

The trailer transports viewers to the sizzling district of Heeramandi, where the one and only Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) rules over an elite house of courtesans. She schemes, fearing no one, until the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), brings tensions in the house to a boil. Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.

As betrayal mounts and forbidden desires clash with societal norms, the struggle for pre-independent India's freedom comes to a boiling point. Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi. Who will finally reign?

Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content, Netflix India and Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions were present at the trailer launch in the capital today alongside the stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey. In Netflix, we found the ideal partner—- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable."

Monika Shergill, VP, Netflix India, said, “We're preparing to unveil our grandest endeavor yet: Heeramandi, The Diamond Bazaar. This series, akin to all of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's exquisite creations, is a work of art, offering a stunning visual experience and a visceral world with unforgettable characters. As his first long format series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates an immersive world of powerful and universal emotions that will mesmerize audiences across India and around the globe!”

