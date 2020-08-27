Sushant Singh Rajput, prior to his demise, was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards his Dil Bechara costar, Sanjana Sanghi. The actress had not clarified the statements for a month and a half which, according to Rhea Chakraborty had a major impact on his mental health. In an interview with Aaj Tak and Rajdeep Sardesai, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about how these allegations haunted him.

She said, “I will tell you something. Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn't given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant's mental sanity. Till then, Sushant had to come out and reveal their chats himself.”

Sanjana Sanghi, had denied all the allegations that had come out in the form of blind items.

