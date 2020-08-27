Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.08.2020 | 9:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rhea Chakraborty says, “#MeToo allegations haunted Sushant Singh Rajput”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput, prior to his demise, was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards his Dil Bechara costar, Sanjana Sanghi. The actress had not clarified the statements for a month and a half which, according to Rhea Chakraborty had a major impact on his mental health. In an interview with Aaj Tak and Rajdeep Sardesai, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about how these allegations haunted him.

Rhea Chakraborty says, “#MeToo allegations haunted Sushant Singh Rajput”

She said, “I will tell you something. Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn't given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant's mental sanity. Till then, Sushant had to come out and reveal their chats himself.”

Sanjana Sanghi, had denied all the allegations that had come out in the form of blind items.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty clarifies money laundering issue in Sushant Singh Rajput’s companies

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump…

Randeep Hooda undergoes a surgery after…

“With him not getting nominated for awards…

Sonu Sood shoots for an ad with Telugu actor…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After ED…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike Sachin…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification