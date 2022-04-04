Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s reunion on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (retitled as Bhaijaan) has landed in limbo after an unfortunate turn of events in the last 10 days. According to sources, Sajid Nadiadwala has backed out of this social comedy at the last minute and the project has been taken over by Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films.

REVEALED: The real reason why Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan parted ways on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

“Following the failure of commercial films like Baaghi 3, Tadap, and more importantly Bachchhan Paandey, Sajid Nadiadwala felt that there was a need to rethink the prospects of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He wanted to rework the budget, and script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman on the other hand believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman had kept his date diaries open for this venture,” revealed a source to Bollywood Hungama.

The two were not on the same page on the creative front. “Salman felt that Sajid had developed cold feet and was not putting enough faith in the project and his stardom whereas Sajid felt that Salman was taking things too lightly and they could reunite on a better subject later. There were also some concerns with regard to the project viability and the revenue model. After a prolonged discussion, Sajid decided to take a step back from the project and let Salman take control,” the source added.

Salman was then keen to make the film by himself under his banner. “Salman got Sajid to transfer the title and even acquired the script from Sajid. He is now producing the film under SKF. Sajid had started working on a set at Filmcity in Mumbai and the same is now in the process of being dismantled. Salman on the other hand has asked his team to start pre-production for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the outskirts of Mumbai.” At this point in time, Nadiadwala Grandson is not associated with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but given how quickly the dynamics change in the industry and given the 30-year bond between Salman and Sajid things might just change again. So be here as we give you all live updates in the days to follow.

The movie is now expected to go on floors in the month of May with a start to finish schedule and will release on December 30.

