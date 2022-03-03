Salman Khan is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. In a few weeks' time, he is expected to start shooting for the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Before the film goes one floor, the makers have locked December 30, 2022, as the release date for the film.

Salman Khan will be treating fans with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for his birthday weekend this year. The film which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead is being directed by Farhad Samji. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala has blocked December 30 for the release of the film. This will be Said Nadiadwala and Salman Khan's seventh collaboration after Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kick.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the film will also star Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz as the superstar's brothers. According to buzz, the film is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers, who've already found partners, come together to find a match for Salman Khan's character. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman’s love interest and this is the first time that the two will be seen opposite each other.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with Salman Khan after Inshallah got shelved- “The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me”

More Pages: Bhaijaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.