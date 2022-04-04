Estelle Harris, best known for her role as George Costanza’s nagging mother on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 93. The late-blooming actress with the iconic high-pitched voice was Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story films.

Estelle Harris, who played the nagging Mrs. Costanza on Seinfeld, dies at the age of 93

On April 2, 2022, it was confirmed that Harris died of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert, California, as her son Glen Harris told Deadline. She was to turn 94 in a few days. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris, who held her as she drew her final breath, told the outlet. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Throughout her career, Harris did some prominent voiceover work and is known for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in three installments of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. She worked with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, appearing in Out to Sea (1997) as a bitter cruise-ship guest and again in The Odd Couple II (1998) as a flirtatious older woman. She also played Aunt Harriet in Nora Ephron’s directorial debut This Is My Life (1992), opposite Julie Kavner. Most recently, she portrayed Muriel, the lazy maid at The Tipton Hotel, on the 2005-08 Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Harris did not begin her professional career until later in life, making her screen debut in a small role in Looking Up (1977) when she was approaching 50. She worked steadily in bit roles until she was cast as Estelle Costanza, on the fourth season of Seinfeld, proving to be her career-defining role. Actor Jason Alexander, who played George on the show, tweeted Friday in tribute of Harris writing, “One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2022



Estelle Harris is survived by a total of three children, as well as three grandsons and a great-grandson.

