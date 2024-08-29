comscore
Jio Studios' Tikdam to screen for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jio Studios’ Tikdam to screen for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Since its release on August 23 on JioCinema, Tikdam produced by Jio Studios has won over audiences and critics alike, becoming a must-watch film. The film’s endearing portrayal of familial bonds has resonated deeply with audiences, earning widespread acclaim and love.

In recognition of the film’s impact, a special screening is planned in Lucknow. Today’s event will bring together IAS, IPS officers, and senior UP government officials as well as students and teachers, offering them a unique opportunity to experience this moving film firsthand. Also present for the screening will be the lead actor Amit Sial and Director Vivek Anchalia.

The screening is set to take place today at a renowned school in Lucknow and is poised to earn more praise and accolades for its impactful storytelling.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Parth Gajjar, Poonam Shroff, Savio Shenoy, Shweta Sharma Anchalia, Tikdam explores the touching relationship between a father and his children amidst a backdrop of environmental and social challenges. The film’s ability to engage and inspire has made it a standout piece in contemporary cinema, drawing praise from all quarters.

Also Read: Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios plan global campaign for Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

