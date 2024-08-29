Since its release on August 23 on JioCinema, Tikdam produced by Jio Studios has won over audiences and critics alike, becoming a must-watch film. The film’s endearing portrayal of familial bonds has resonated deeply with audiences, earning widespread acclaim and love.

Jio Studios’ Tikdam to screen for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

In recognition of the film’s impact, a special screening is planned in Lucknow. Today’s event will bring together IAS, IPS officers, and senior UP government officials as well as students and teachers, offering them a unique opportunity to experience this moving film firsthand. Also present for the screening will be the lead actor Amit Sial and Director Vivek Anchalia.

The screening is set to take place today at a renowned school in Lucknow and is poised to earn more praise and accolades for its impactful storytelling.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Parth Gajjar, Poonam Shroff, Savio Shenoy, Shweta Sharma Anchalia, Tikdam explores the touching relationship between a father and his children amidst a backdrop of environmental and social challenges. The film’s ability to engage and inspire has made it a standout piece in contemporary cinema, drawing praise from all quarters.

Also Read: Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios plan global campaign for Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.