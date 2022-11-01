The Sonakshi Sinha – Huma Qureshi film Double XL is fast coming up for release. Directed by Satram Ramani the film which also features Zaheer Iqbal follows the story of two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards. Well, now we hear that cricket legend Kapil Dev will also be seen in the film.

Well Bollywood Hungama has got you the inside scoop of what character he will be seen playing. Confirming Kapil Dev’s role in Double XL a well-placed industry source close to the production tells us, “Yes Kapil Dev will be seen in the film. However, he isn’t featured as one of the cast members. Instead the legendary veteran cricketer will be seen playing himself.” Detailing how Dev features into the story of Double XL the source continues, “Huma Qureshi’s character in Double XL wants to be a sports presenter, and Kapil Dev features as the sports person she gets a chance to interact with and interview.”

As for the film itself, Double XL, is the story of two women who navigate through life, embracing body positivity and celebrating female friendship; and breaking the myth that beauty corresponds to size, a belief that our society has held for generations. The film follows these two plus size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and the other from the urban New Delhi, discover themselves and realise their dreams. Directed by Satram Ramani the film is slated to release on November 4, 2023.

