REVEALED: Adipurush won’t release in IMAX; The Flash to take over all shows in IMAX screens

Less than a week is left for the release of Adipurush and the excitement is already in the air. The advance booking has opened in certain overseas territories to a great response and it has given an indication that in the home market, the Prabhas-starrer is expected to take a smashing opening.

REVEALED: Adipurush won’t release in IMAX; The Flash to take over all shows in IMAX screens

The initial plan was to release Adipurush in not just 2D and 3D versions but also in the IMAX format. This plan was subsequently dropped, however. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Adipurush is arguably the grandest film ever made in India. The makers felt that it’s apt that it gets a release in the IMAX screens.”

The source continued, “However, that won’t be possible as Warner Bros’ superhero film The Flash also releases on the same day and they had booked the IMAX screens way in advance. As per the IMAX rulebook, two IMAX films can’t be released on the same day. As a result, the decision to release Adipurush in IMAX theatres was shelved.”

The source also added, “Adipurush was initially scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023. The teaser, which was launched on October 2, 2022, carried the IMAX logo. But then the film was pushed by almost 5 months. Until the first week of April 2023, the assets and posters of Adipurush did carry the IMAX logo after which it stopped. The trailer, which was launched on May 9, also didn’t feature the IMAX logo.”

An industry insider commented, “A film like Adipurush should have released in IMAX. But alas, that’s how IMAX management functions.”

Besides Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth. It is directed by Om Raut on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame and releases worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on June 16. The Flash, meanwhile, releases in India on June 15, a day before its release in North America.

Also Read: Ram Charan joins the bandwagon; set to purchase 10,000 Adipurush tickets, following Ranbir Kapoor: Reports

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.