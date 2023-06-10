Following the footsteps of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal, it is rumoured that RRR star Ram Charan will be distributing over 10,000 tickets of the highly anticipated film Adipurush, among underprivileged children as well as his dedicated fans.

The entertainment industry has shown an incredible display of support, further amplifying the anticipation and excitement surrounding the highly anticipated film, Adipurush. The remarkable gesture of celebrities purchasing tickets has created a buzz among the audience and piqued their interest in experiencing the movie on the grandeur of the big screen. The overwhelming support from Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Agarwal and now Ram Charan has not only created a positive buzz but also added a touch of philanthropy to the film's release. By purchasing tickets celebrities have not only showcased their enthusiasm for the film but also contributed to a noble cause, making the overall movie-watching experience even more special.

Adipurush, slated to hit the screens on June 16, has set a target of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in global box office collections on its opening day. The film's recent second trailer has generated tremendous excitement, and industry experts are now speculating that it has the potential to surpass the remarkable milestone of Rs 1,000 crore, solidifying its status as an extraordinary blockbuster.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Adipurush is a highly anticipated film that brings to life the epic tale of Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, with Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth portraying other pivotal characters. The film is scheduled for release on June 16 and has already garnered immense attention for its stellar cast and captivating storyline. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

On the work front, Ram Charan is expected to next feature in S Shankar’s Game Changer alongside with Kiara Advani which will release in multiple languages. Besides that, the actor also will be joining hands with Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana for his next which will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. The film is yet to be titled and is currently being referred to as RC 16.

