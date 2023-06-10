Animal, which marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has created ample anticipation. The film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimrii. After releasing the poster earlier this year, the makers have decided to unveil the pre-teaser this month, on June 11 at 11:11 am. The announcement was made on social media by the filmmaker as well as the producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar, the headhoncho of T-Series.

Adding to the excitement amongst the audience, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar refrained from giving out anymore details about the same. Although makers have kept the details of the film strictly under wraps, it is being said that Animal is set against the backdrop of extreme action and violence of the underworld. In an interview with PTI, Ranbir Kapoor had opened up about his character in the film saying, “It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it.”

The film will also explore the new pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna with the actors also sharing screen space with Qala actress Tripti Dimrii for the first time. On the other hand, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, who were last seen together in Race 3, will be seen playing pivotal roles in this upcoming action entertainer. The film is the second Hindi directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has previously directed the blockbuster Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and it is slated for a worldwide release on August 11, 2023 in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. The film is expected to have a major box office clash with the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 as well as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

