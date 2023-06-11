Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who tied the knot in 2020, became proud parents to a baby boy last month. The couple, who loves to create content on social media and keep their fans entertained with their fun videos, revealed the name of their first born on the platform. Gauahar and Zaid have named their son Zahaan and their post received a lot of love not only from fans but also from many industry insiders.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal the name of their son in a beautiful social media post

Gauahar Khan shared the name in a heartfelt post wherein she posted a couple of frame-worthy family photos with Zaid Darbar and their newborn son and captioned it with an adorable note saying, “Our ZEHAAN <3 Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love”, followed by a series of hashtags as well as a heart and folded hand emojis. Commenting on the post, her husband Zaid, added, “My life in one frame<3”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)



Soon after they shared the post, the couple started receiving a lot of comments not only from fans but also from industry insiders. Gauahar’s sister and popular actress Nigaar Khan showcased her love for her nephew saying, “Masha Allah my superman meri Jaan my Zehaan”. Others who dropped their adorable comments on the post included celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma, popular television actress Mahhi Vij, comedian-actress Sugandha Mishra, singer Arjun Kanungo, TV star Shweta Gulati, actress Ishitta Arun, soon-to-be mother Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, among others.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the 2022 web show Shiksha Mandal, in which she essayed the role of a cop. On the other hand, rumour has it that Zaid Darbar is gearing up to follow the footsteps of his wife and will be entering the Bigg Boss house for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

