ZEE5 announced the Digital Premiere of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 4K with Dolby Atmos. Produced by Zee Studios, the film's re-release in cinemas has received a stupendous response. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the epic tale of love, patriotism, courage, and hardships starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and late actor – Amrish Puri will now stream in 4K resolution. Streaming starting June 16, the film promises its viewers a larger-than-life binge-watching experience in their homes.

Restored version of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to premiere on ZEE5 on June 16

Set against the backdrop of partition in 1947, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha chronicles the journey of Tara Singh [Sunny Deol] a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim girl - Sakeena [Ameesha Patel] belonging to an aristocratic family. The two eventually get married and have a son but their happiness is short-lived. Sakeena's father enters their life and hatches a plan to separate the two. He forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her family. Sakeena moves to Pakistan while Tara struggles to reunite with his love.

Critically acclaimed for its emotionally rich storytelling, powerful chemistry of actors, and stunning cinematography, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released in cinemas and today is releasing in ultra high-definition format once again on ZEE5. Offering consumers, a wide variety of content, the platform will serve a multiplex experience using state-of-the-art technology.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “As a consumer first brand, we are always looking at enhancing the audience experience. After streaming several blockbusters for film enthusiasts, we are delighted to bring forth the iconic movie - Gadar: Ek Prem Katha once again. To celebrate this legendary tale and characters, we are delighted to premiere the movie in 4K with Dolby atmos. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will delight our viewers with an extraordinary experience.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios added, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been an iconic film in the history of Indian cinema. With its restored version, the film shall enhance the viewing experience for the audiences. The thundering response to the re-release of the film proved that some stories are timeless. With its OTT release, we hope that the audiences can relive Tara and Sakina's love saga, once again."

Director Anil Sharma said, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be an immersive, seamless, and top-quality viewing experience once again for its viewers on ZEE5. The platform has been investing at lot to provide good content for its viewers. It will be super to see Sunny Deol set the screen ablaze with the enhanced audio-visual fare. The film will once again touch the emotional chord of the audiences’’.

