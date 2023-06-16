The announcement was followed by a TVC wherein the actor is seen in a whimsical setting indulging in the smoothness of GALAXY chocolates, deriving pleasure with every bite.

Kiara Advani has been signed as the brand ambassador for global confectionery major Mars Wrigley’s iconic global brand, GALAXY chocolates. Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform this collaboration between the brand and Advani. The company made the announcement in collaboration with the actress via her official social media pages with a teaser video. The announcement was followed by a TVC wherein the actor is seen in a whimsical setting indulging in the smoothness of GALAXY chocolates, deriving pleasure with every bite.

Kiara Advani on becoming the face of Galaxy chocolates, “The only sweet craving I have is for chocolate”

Talking about the latest association, Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley India said, “We are really delighted to have Kiara as the face of our globally loved GALAXY chocolate in the Indian market. Her elegance and charm seamlessly complement the brand's persona. Through this latest campaign featuring Kiara Advani, we bring to life the effortless pleasure GALAXY chocolates deliver with their signature smooth recipe. Through our associations and portfolio, we have been continuously driving relevance for our GALAXY chocolates in the minds of the Indian consumer. With this new development, we intend to further strengthen affinity toward GALAXY chocolates as an iconic chocolate brand that is loved all over the world for its smooth chocolate experience.”

The latest TVC has been conceptualized by the brand's creative agency, DDB Tribal. The film brings alive how mundane moments in daily life can be made pleasurable as soon as the smoothness of the GALAXY chocolates takes over. In the ad film, Kiara is seen in a playful hide-and-seek gesture between her and the moon as the latter casts a spotlight on the GALAXY chocolate and is fixated on it, showcasing the out-of-this-world experience that the chocolate promises thereby establishing itself as the brand of choice for pleasure seekers across the country.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new association, Kiara Advani adds, “The only sweet craving I have is for chocolate, I love indulging, even if it’s a small piece of chocolate after every meal. Chocolate has a far more deeper place in all our hearts as it denotes our childhood memories. This association holds a special place in my heart as I am a loyal consumer of GALAXY® chocolate and you will always find a bar or two in my refrigerator. It brings me immense happiness to be part of such an iconic and globally loved brand.”

Speaking on the latest campaign, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal, "GALAXY Chocolates’ global platform of #ChoosePleasure is reincarnated with a Star and the Moon: Kiara Advani is here to lend her charm for the smoothest chocolate ever. The campaign was shot in the streets of Istanbul and features an original blues soundtrack. This is not a film to be described in words. There should be no explanation of the plot. No summary of the story. This is a film to be just watched, consumed, and enjoyed. So, here's what we urge - #ChoosePleasure, pull out your earphones and watch it on a large screen."

Launched in the year 2013 in India, GALAXY chocolates deliver a uniquely pleasurable experience of rich milk chocolate combined with Mars Wrigley’s signature smooth recipe. It is the preferred brand for many people across the world who relish the smooth texture that imbibes the goodness of chocolate flavor with a creamy texture.

