This particular visual in Gadar 2 is raising a lot of questions among the fans.

After a lot of anticipation, the teaser of Gadar 2 was finally out earlier this week. The wait turned out to be a pleasant one as the teaser caught the frenzy of fans and increased their excitement for the film. For the unversed, the teaser of Gadar 2 showed that, this time, the story will take place in 1971 amidst the ‘Crush India Movement’ in Pakistan where Tara Singh, the iconic character played by Sunny Deol, is all set for action.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol isn’t sitting besides Ameesha Patel’s grave in Gadar 2 teaser

But what came as a surprise was that there was no trace of the film’s leading lady Ameesha Patel in the teaser. On top of that, the teaser showed Tara Singh sitting sad besides someone’s grave as the sad version of the song ‘O Ghar Aaja Pardesi’ plays in the background.

This triggered a lot of questions among the fans. The most prominent one being whether Ameesha’s character dies in the film. And if she does, does it happen at the start or later?

Now, a source close to the film has addressed these questions to us. “People had a lot of questions on whose grave Sunny Deol is sitting beside. That isn’t Sakeena’s grave. So, fans can breathe easy,” said the source.

But that’s not all. The source added, “In fact, the makers will also be bringing out a special teaser that will focus on Ameesha Patel’s character.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the historic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had released in 2021.

