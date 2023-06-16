Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creati.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush released in theatres today. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. While the film has opened in cinemas all over the globe, morning shows in Kathmandu, Nepal, were cancelled over security reasons.

On June 15, 2023, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah announced the ban on Hindi films in Nepal's capital until the dialogue “Janaki is the daughter of India” was removed from Adipurush, which is a re-telling of Ramayana. “Until the line 'Janaki is a daughter of India' contained in Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City,” Balendra wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday. While the dialogue was removed and eventually passed by Nepal Censor Board, the morning shows were cancelled over security reasons.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

