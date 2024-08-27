The romantic film, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, is set to make a return to theaters on August 30. This heartwarming tale of love, loss, and longing, starring Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan, continues to captivate audiences over two decades after its initial release. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein has achieved cult classic status, particularly among millennials. Its timeless charm and relatable storyline have resonated deeply with viewers, ensuring its enduring popularity.

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan to re-release in theatres on August 30

Jackky Bhagnani, the current head of Pooja Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the film's re-release to Lokmat Times. As a young assistant director on the project, he witnessed firsthand the magic that unfolded on set. "This film holds a very special place in my heart," he shared. "Working closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia was truly inspiring. Their talent and dedication were evident in every scene, and I'm grateful to have been part of such a remarkable project."

Deepshikha Deshmukh, a member of the Pooja Entertainment team, fondly recalls the impact of the music. "RHTDM remains one of our prized jewels," she said. "Its re-release will bring back many cherished memories. The soundtrack is still a favorite of mine, and I remember attending the music session with my dad, a moment that solidified its place in our hearts."

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein returns to theatres this Friday.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.