The screening will be held at TIFF on September 13.

A cinematic milestone is set to unfold at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as Raj Kapoor’s iconic 1951 classic, Awara, returns to the big screen in 4K restoration. The announcement was made by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) on Monday, August 26. To commemorate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, Awara will have its world premiere under the TIFF Classics section. This black-and-white masterpiece, co-starring Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor has been painstakingly restored to its former glory by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

According to NDTV, Kunal Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s nephew and Shashi Kapoor’s son, has lent his expertise to the color grading process, ensuring that the film retains its timeless charm while embracing a modern aesthetic. This restoration is a testament to the National Film Heritage Mission, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India.

Awara, produced and directed by Raj Kapoor himself, tells the tale of Raj (played by Raj Kapoor), a young man from a humble background who finds himself drawn into the criminal underworld to support his mother. Fate intervenes when he crosses paths with the affluent Rita (Nargis), leading him to embark on a journey of redemption and self-discovery.

Awara garnered critical acclaim and international recognition, competing for the Palme d'Or prize at the 1951 Cannes Film Festival.

