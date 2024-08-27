comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.08.2024 | 2:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra’s trailer out on August 29, see new posters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra’s trailer out on August 29, see new posters

en Bollywood News Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra’s trailer out on August 29, see new posters

Yudhra is set to hit theatres on September 20.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the enthusiastic response to yesterday’s posters, the makers of Yudhra have now unveiled additional character posters that capture the film’s intense and action-packed essence. Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi with fierce intensity and raw anger, and showcasing Malavika Mohanan’s stunning Hindi debut, the stylish posters perfectly reflect the film’s thrilling and high-octane vibe.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra's trailer out on August 29, see new posters

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra’s trailer out on August 29, see new posters

The makers of the film, Excel Entertainment revealed the character posters through their social media handle. "Yudhra - Anger is his weapon, death is his companion. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th Aug. Nikhat - The flame that fuels Yudhra's fire. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th August."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as the brooding and revenge-driven Yudhra. His fierce look, coupled with a palpable intensity, has left fans excited for what promises to be an action-packed ride. The second poster introduces Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat, Yudhra's strong emotional anchor, who exudes grace in the poster. Her look in the black attire standing and posing, hints at a complex character that will bring depth to the story and act as the voice of reason to Yudhra.

Excel Entertainment has also teased that a trailer for the film will be released on August 29. Yudhra is set to hit theatres on September 20.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are bloodied and bruised on first posters of Yudhra, film to arrive in cinemas on September 20

More Pages: Yudhra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut reprimanded by BJP over…

EXCLUSIVE: Gulkanda Tales to release on…

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal gets 11…

After Kerala, a committee to be formed in…

Salman Khan to shoot for a lengthy schedule…

Kurup filmmaker Srinath Rajendran to make…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
    Box Office Collection
    Top Celebs
    Bollywood Box Office
    Latest Bollywood News
    Top Bollywood Photos
    New Latest Videos
    Bollywood Movie Trailer
    Useful links
    Downloads Photos
    Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
    Download App on
    Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
    Forgot Password
    Please provide your registered email address or username

    • OR
    Write A Review
    • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

    • 5000 characters remaining

    New notification