Following the enthusiastic response to yesterday’s posters, the makers of Yudhra have now unveiled additional character posters that capture the film’s intense and action-packed essence. Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi with fierce intensity and raw anger, and showcasing Malavika Mohanan’s stunning Hindi debut, the stylish posters perfectly reflect the film’s thrilling and high-octane vibe.

The makers of the film, Excel Entertainment revealed the character posters through their social media handle. "Yudhra - Anger is his weapon, death is his companion. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th Aug. Nikhat - The flame that fuels Yudhra's fire. #YudhraTrailer releases on 29th August."

Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as the brooding and revenge-driven Yudhra. His fierce look, coupled with a palpable intensity, has left fans excited for what promises to be an action-packed ride. The second poster introduces Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat, Yudhra's strong emotional anchor, who exudes grace in the poster. Her look in the black attire standing and posing, hints at a complex character that will bring depth to the story and act as the voice of reason to Yudhra.

Excel Entertainment has also teased that a trailer for the film will be released on August 29. Yudhra is set to hit theatres on September 20.

