Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson took to her social media revealing that she is dating a woman. The actress announced her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma by sharing a sweet picture with her.
Rebel Wilson comes out as queer – “Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess”
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," the 42-year-old Australian actress wrote on Instagram on Thursday. A friend told People publication, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."
In an interview with People magazine last month, Wilson talked about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."
"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have,” Wilson added. “So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship." Wilson previously dated the Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch but the pair split in early 2021, four months after going Instagram official.
