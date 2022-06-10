Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson took to her social media revealing that she is dating a woman. The actress announced her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma by sharing a sweet picture with her.

Rebel Wilson comes out as queer – “Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess”

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," the 42-year-old Australian actress wrote on Instagram on Thursday. A friend told People publication, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

In an interview with People magazine last month, Wilson talked about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have,” Wilson added. “So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship." Wilson previously dated the Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch but the pair split in early 2021, four months after going Instagram official.

