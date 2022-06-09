The British singer-songwriter Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi made headlines due to their rumored link-up after they were caught cozying up to each other in Sydney. The couple made their relationship public by indulging in a PDA on the Suicide Squad’s 2021 red carpet event in Los Angeles.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora planning to have a low-key wedding?

According to a report released by Page Six, the duo made simultaneous wedding proposals and are now preparing for a low-key, star-studded wedding ceremony later this year.

A source, in good terms with the couple, revealed the details of their relationship to The UK Sun. The source stated, “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand." The insider went on to add, "It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship.”

The source dived into the details and further revealed, “They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up.” They just got closer and almost simultaneously agreed on getting married.

The filmmaker, Waititi was formerly married to Chelsea Winstanley, but the duo got divorced in 2020. The ex-couple shares two daughters, 10-year-old Te Hinekahu and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.

As per reports by The Sun, Waititi plans to marry his longtime girlfriend as soon as they both get a break from their work. Taika is presently busy in the direction of an unnamed project in the Star Wars universe.

