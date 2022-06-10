Colin Farrell has been signed to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Sugar from creator Mark Protosevich.

Colin Farrell to star in genre-bending detective series Sugar from Apple

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, already set to reprise his role as The Penguin in The Batman spinoff for HBO Max, is set to star in a genre-bending Apple series from creator Mark Protosevich. Plot details about the series are being kept under wraps.

The show is described as a “genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story” and is set in Los Angeles. Farrell will reportedly star in as well as and executive produce the series alongside Protosevich, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, Chip Vucelich and Fernando Meirelles, with the latter set to direct.

Sugar marks the second show that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple, following sci-fi series Invasion which was renewed for a second season back in December. Apple will produce the series in-house via its Apple Studios banner after landing the project following a bidding war with Netflix in December, per the report.

Farrell previously played a detective in the second season of HBO’s True Detective. He recently starred in director Andrew Haigh’s BBC Two series The North Water and will reunite with his In Bruges director Martin McDonagh on The Banshees of Inisherin. He is also set to star in director Ron Howard’s Thailand cave rescue drama Thirteen Lives.

Also Read: Colin Farrell to return as Penguin in The Batman spin-off series on HBO Max

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.