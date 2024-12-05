Before Vikrant Massey takes that break, he may be shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in which he plays the main antagonist. It is not clear at the moment if the 12th Fail actor would join Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 before or after his proposed sabbatical.

Will Vikrant Massey shoot for Don 3 before or after the break?

A friend of the actor spoke to this writer on the subject that the entertainment media has been obsessing over for 48 hours. “It is not exhaustion,” said the friend. “It is certainly not boredom, what has he got to be bored about? His career has just taken off, actually. Until recently, Vikrant was very annoyed about being cast as the second lead, or otherwise the male lead in female centric films. 12th Fail changed that.”

So, then what’s the reason for the sabbatical?

“It is some health issues which Vikrant has been ignoring for some time now,” said the friend. “Nothing serious. But nothing he can ignore either. The doctors have advised him to take some time off from his acting assignments. He will be away (from acting) for a year, or maybe a little more. That’s it.”

It may be mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan took a longish sabbatical from acting after Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. He returned with Pathaan four years later. He never made any announcement about quitting.

Vikrant Massey may choose to retract his words. But he clearly announced he will be seen for the last time in 2025 before a time when he chooses to come back.

“Where was the need to make such an announcement?” wonders a female co-star of the actor. “We all take a break, a pause now and then. It doesn’t mean we need to go on social media to shout out a goodbye for the world to sing, ‘Nahin nahin jaana nahin abhi nahin kabhi nahin.’ Of course, we need to be told we are loved.”

