Raveena Tandon revealed that she feels anxious when asked for photos while alone. She shared on social media that this unease began after a troubling incident in Bandra, Mumbai, where she was wrongly accused of being drunk and causing a car accident—claims later disproven by the Mumbai police.

Raveena recounted an experience in London when she panicked and fled after being approached by a group of fans seeking selfies. On September 12, she posted an apology on social media to those fans, expressing regret for not taking photos with them. She explained that the Bandra incident had left her traumatized, prompting her to steer clear of such situations.

Hi , this is just to put on record . That a few days ago in london , I was walking by and a few men approached me , I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no… — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 13, 2024

She wrote, “Hi , this is just to put on record that a few days ago in London , I was walking by, and a few men approached me. I anyway, had not heard such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster, as I was alone. They just wanted a picture, I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am OK, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days.”

Raveena continued, “I should’ve probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you, maybe. I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that I shouldn’t have panicke.”

In June, a man claimed that Raveena Tandon's driver had struck his mother and that the actress had assaulted her while drunk. However, police investigations, including a review of CCTV footage from the Khar building where the incident reportedly happened, showed that the women were near the actor's car but were not hit by it.

