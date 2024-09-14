National Cinema Day has become a hit concept ever since it was introduced in September 2022. This was when tickets were sold for Rs. 75 and it led to jubilation as almost all the shows across the country went house full. A similar celebration happened in October 2023. This year, the National Cinema Day will be held, too, in less than a week’s time.

EXCLUSIVE: National Cinema Day on September 20; Yudhra, Binny And Family to benefit as theatres to sell tickets for flat Rs. 99

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The multiplexes and other stakeholders have decided to celebrate National Cinema Day on Friday, September 20. As part of the celebrations, all theatres across the country will sell tickets for just Rs. 99. The tickets for the special format classes or screens like IMAX, 4DX, Gold Class, recliner seats etc. would be available for Rs. 199.”

The move will especially benefit the new releases. A multiplex official said, “The two big releases in Hindi next week are Yudhra and Binny And Family and they’ll be at an advantage. The Rs. 99 ticket offer would attract a lot more people for these films than expected. And if word of mouth for them is positive, it’ll lead to healthy collections on Saturday and Sunday, when the rates would be back to normal.”

Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal and is an Excel Entertainment production. Binny And Family, meanwhile, marks the debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The other new releases will also benefit. Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, which marks the acting debut of Dhvani Bhanushali, also releases on September 20. Talking of Hollywood, the animated film Transformers One and Halle Berry's horror thriller, Never Let Go, will be in for a treat.

Meanwhile, the Marathi comedy-drama Navra Maza Navsacha 2 also releases on September 20. Its first part has a cult following and hence, the franchise value along with the National Cinema Day offer might result in record collections throughout Maharashtra for the sequel. The multi-starrer features Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swwapnil Joshi and others.

The holdover releases will also enjoy the benefits of the offer. Tumbaad, which had a huge opening yesterday, will see a huge second Friday thanks to National Cinema Day. Stree 2, the biggest hit of 2024, will again have a shot at crossing Jawan’s collections, thanks to this offer. The other older films which will attract audiences in hordes are The Buckingham Murders, Laila Majnu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Veer-Zaara Thalapathy Is The G.O.A.T., Khel Khel Mein etc.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in 2024 that tickets will be available for Rs. 99 in theatres. As part of Cinema Lovers Day, a similar offer was implemented on February 23, May 31 and August 9.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on the pressure of playing a solo lead in Yudhra; says, “Some things are not in your control”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.